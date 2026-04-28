Payton Pritchard And Celtics Play 76ers In Game 5

In his last game on April 26, Pritchard put up 32 points and five assists in a 128-96 win over the 76ers. Pritchard averaged 17.0 points, 3.9 rebounds, 5.2 assists, 0.7 steals and 0.1 blocks per game during the regular season.

The 76ers rank 19th in the league in points allowed, conceding 116.1 points per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.