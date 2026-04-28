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Payton Pritchard
Boston Celtics

Payton Pritchard

Boston Celtics • #11 PG

Payton Pritchard And Celtics Play 76ers In Game 5

Payton Pritchard and the Boston Celtics play the Philadelphia 76ers Game 5 of the opening round of the NBA playoffs on Tuesday, April 28. Pritchard's points prop was 13.5 as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

In his last game on April 26, Pritchard put up 32 points and five assists in a 128-96 win over the 76ers. Pritchard averaged 17.0 points, 3.9 rebounds, 5.2 assists, 0.7 steals and 0.1 blocks per game during the regular season.

The 76ers rank 19th in the league in points allowed, conceding 116.1 points per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Payton Pritchard

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