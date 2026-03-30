Paul Reed And Pistons Square Off Against Thunder On March 30

In his last action, a 109-87 win over the Timberwolves on March 28, Reed tallied 12 points and seven rebounds. Reed is averaging 7.2 points, 4.4 rebounds, 1.2 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.8 blocks per game this season.

Opposing teams are averaging 107.6 points per game against the Thunder, which ranks their defense second in the NBA in points allowed.

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