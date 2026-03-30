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Paul Reed
Detroit Pistons

Paul Reed

Detroit Pistons • #7 PF

Paul Reed And Pistons Square Off Against Thunder On March 30

Paul Reed and the Detroit Pistons play the Oklahoma City Thunder on Monday, March 30. Reed's points prop was 12.5 as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

In his last action, a 109-87 win over the Timberwolves on March 28, Reed tallied 12 points and seven rebounds. Reed is averaging 7.2 points, 4.4 rebounds, 1.2 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.8 blocks per game this season.

Opposing teams are averaging 107.6 points per game against the Thunder, which ranks their defense second in the NBA in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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