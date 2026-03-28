Paul George And 76ers Square Off Against Hornets On March 28

In his last game on March 25, George recorded 28 points, six rebounds, four assists and four steals in a 157-137 win over the Bulls. George is averaging 16.4 points, 5.2 rebounds, 3.7 assists, 1.6 steals and 0.5 blocks per game this season.

The Hornets rank eighth in the league in points allowed, surrendering 111.6 points per contest.

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