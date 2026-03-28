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Paul George
Philadelphia 76ers

Paul George

Philadelphia 76ers • #8 F

Paul George And 76ers Square Off Against Hornets On March 28

Paul George and the Philadelphia 76ers play the Charlotte Hornets on Saturday, March 28. George's points prop was 16.5 as of Saturday afternoon.

What It Means

In his last game on March 25, George recorded 28 points, six rebounds, four assists and four steals in a 157-137 win over the Bulls. George is averaging 16.4 points, 5.2 rebounds, 3.7 assists, 1.6 steals and 0.5 blocks per game this season.

The Hornets rank eighth in the league in points allowed, surrendering 111.6 points per contest.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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