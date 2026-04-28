Paul George And 76ers Play Celtics In Game 5

George tallied 16 points and three steals in his last action, a 128-96 loss to the Celtics on April 26. George averaged 17.3 points, 5.3 rebounds, 3.6 assists, 1.7 steals and 0.4 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Celtics rank first in the NBA in points allowed, surrendering 107.2 points per contest.

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