Paolo Banchero And Magic Play Rockets On Feb. 26
Paolo Banchero and the Orlando Magic play the Houston Rockets on Thursday, Feb. 26. Banchero's points prop was 21.5 as of Thursday afternoon.
What It Means
Banchero put up 36 points, 10 rebounds and six assists in his last game, a 110-109 win over the Lakers on Feb. 24. Banchero paces his team in points (21.8 per game), boards (8.5) and assists (5.0). Defensively, he delivers 0.7 steals and 0.7 blocks.
Opponents are averaging 109.1 points per game against the Rockets, which ranks their defense third in the NBA in points allowed.
