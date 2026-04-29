Paolo Banchero And Magic Face Pistons In Game 5

In his last game, a 94-88 win over the Pistons on April 27, Banchero tallied 18 points, eight rebounds and four assists. Banchero averaged 22.2 points, 8.4 rebounds, 5.2 assists, 0.7 steals and 0.6 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Pistons rank third in the league in points allowed, surrendering 109.6 points per game.

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