Paolo Banchero And Magic Face Pistons In Game 5
Paolo Banchero and the Orlando Magic play the Detroit Pistons Game 5 of the opening round of the NBA playoffs on Wednesday, April 29. Banchero's points prop was 21.5 as of Wednesday afternoon.
What It Means
In his last game, a 94-88 win over the Pistons on April 27, Banchero tallied 18 points, eight rebounds and four assists. Banchero averaged 22.2 points, 8.4 rebounds, 5.2 assists, 0.7 steals and 0.6 blocks per game during the regular season.
The Pistons rank third in the league in points allowed, surrendering 109.6 points per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.