Paolo Banchero And Magic Take On Pistons In Game 3

Last time out on April 22, Banchero recorded 18 points, six rebounds and eight assists in a 98-83 loss to the Pistons. Banchero averaged 22.2 points, 8.4 rebounds, 5.2 assists, 0.7 steals and 0.6 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Pistons rank third in the league in points allowed, giving up 109.6 points per game.

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