Paolo Banchero And Magic Take On Pistons In Game 3
Paolo Banchero and the Orlando Magic play the Detroit Pistons Game 3 of the opening round of the NBA playoffs on Saturday, April 25. Banchero's points prop was 20.5 as of Saturday morning.
What It Means
Last time out on April 22, Banchero recorded 18 points, six rebounds and eight assists in a 98-83 loss to the Pistons. Banchero averaged 22.2 points, 8.4 rebounds, 5.2 assists, 0.7 steals and 0.6 blocks per game during the regular season.
The Pistons rank third in the league in points allowed, giving up 109.6 points per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.