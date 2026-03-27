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PJ Washington
Dallas Mavericks

PJ Washington

Dallas Mavericks • #25 PF

P.J. Washington And Mavericks Take On Trail Blazers On March 27

P.J. Washington and the Dallas Mavericks play the Portland Trail Blazers on Friday, March 27. Washington's points prop was 14.5 as of Friday evening.

What It Means

Last time out on March 25, Washington posted 19 points and 15 rebounds in a 142-135 loss to the Nuggets. Washington is tops on his team in rebounding (7.1 per game), and averages 14.3 points and 1.8 assists. At the other end, he delivers 1.0 steals and 1.1 blocked shots.

The Trail Blazers rank 20th in the league in points allowed, surrendering 116.7 points per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
PJ Washington

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