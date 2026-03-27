P.J. Washington And Mavericks Take On Trail Blazers On March 27

Last time out on March 25, Washington posted 19 points and 15 rebounds in a 142-135 loss to the Nuggets. Washington is tops on his team in rebounding (7.1 per game), and averages 14.3 points and 1.8 assists. At the other end, he delivers 1.0 steals and 1.1 blocked shots.

The Trail Blazers rank 20th in the league in points allowed, surrendering 116.7 points per game.

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