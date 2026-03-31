Ousmane Dieng And Bucks Play Mavericks On March 31

Dieng had seven points and four assists in his last action, a 127-113 loss to the Clippers on March 29. Dieng is averaging 6.3 points, 2.6 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 0.4 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

Opposing teams are scoring 119 points per game against the Mavericks, which ranks their defense 23rd in the NBA in points allowed.

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