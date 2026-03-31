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Ousmane Dieng
Milwaukee Bucks

Ousmane Dieng

Milwaukee Bucks • #21 SF

Ousmane Dieng And Bucks Play Mavericks On March 31

Ousmane Dieng and the Milwaukee Bucks play the Dallas Mavericks on Tuesday, March 31. Dieng's points prop was 13.5 as of Tuesday evening.

What It Means

Dieng had seven points and four assists in his last action, a 127-113 loss to the Clippers on March 29. Dieng is averaging 6.3 points, 2.6 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 0.4 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

Opposing teams are scoring 119 points per game against the Mavericks, which ranks their defense 23rd in the NBA in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Ousmane Dieng

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