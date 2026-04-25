Oso Ighodaro And Suns Take On Thunder In Game 3

Ighodaro put up seven points, eight rebounds and five assists in his last action, a 120-107 loss to the Thunder on April 22. Ighodaro averaged 6.5 points, 5.1 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.7 blocks per game during the regular season.

Opponents are scoring 107.9 points per contest against the Thunder, which ranks their defense second in the NBA in points allowed.

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