Onyeka Okongwu And Hawks Play Knicks In Game 6

In his last game on April 28, Okongwu put up 16 points and four assists in a 126-97 loss to the Knicks. Okongwu averaged 15.2 points, 7.6 rebounds, 3.1 assists, 1.1 steals and 1.1 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Knicks rank fifth in the NBA in points allowed, giving up 110.1 points per contest.

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