Onyeka Okongwu And Hawks Play Knicks In Game 6
Onyeka Okongwu and the Atlanta Hawks play the New York Knicks Game 6 of the opening round of the NBA playoffs on Thursday, April 30. Okongwu's points prop was 12.5 as of Thursday afternoon.
What It Means
In his last game on April 28, Okongwu put up 16 points and four assists in a 126-97 loss to the Knicks. Okongwu averaged 15.2 points, 7.6 rebounds, 3.1 assists, 1.1 steals and 1.1 blocks per game during the regular season.
The Knicks rank fifth in the NBA in points allowed, giving up 110.1 points per contest.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.