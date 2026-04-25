Onyeka Okongwu And Hawks Face Knicks In Game 4

In his most recent game, a 109-108 win over the Knicks on April 23, Okongwu totaled nine points, seven rebounds and two blocks. Okongwu averaged 15.2 points, 7.6 rebounds, 3.1 assists, 1.1 steals and 1.1 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Knicks are conceding 110.1 points per contest, which ranks fifth in the league.

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