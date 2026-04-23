Onyeka Okongwu And Hawks Square Off Against Knicks In Game 3

In his most recent appearance, a 107-106 win over the Knicks on April 20, Okongwu totaled 15 points and eight rebounds. Okongwu averaged 15.2 points, 7.6 rebounds, 3.1 assists, 1.1 steals and 1.1 blocks per game during the regular season.

Opponents are scoring 110.1 points per game against the Knicks, which ranks their defense fifth in the league in points allowed.

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