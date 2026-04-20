Onyeka Okongwu And Hawks Play Knicks In Game 2

Okongwu put up 19 points and eight rebounds in his last action, a 113-102 loss to the Knicks on April 18. Okongwu averaged 15.2 points, 7.6 rebounds, 3.1 assists, 1.1 steals and 1.1 blocks per game during the regular season.

Opposing teams are averaging 110.1 points per contest against the Knicks, which ranks their defense fifth in the NBA in points allowed.

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