Onyeka Okongwu And Hawks Play Knicks In Game 2
Onyeka Okongwu and the Atlanta Hawks play the New York Knicks Game 2 of the opening round of the NBA playoffs on Monday, April 20. Okongwu's points prop was 12.5 as of Monday afternoon.
What It Means
Okongwu put up 19 points and eight rebounds in his last action, a 113-102 loss to the Knicks on April 18. Okongwu averaged 15.2 points, 7.6 rebounds, 3.1 assists, 1.1 steals and 1.1 blocks per game during the regular season.
Opposing teams are averaging 110.1 points per contest against the Knicks, which ranks their defense fifth in the NBA in points allowed.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.