Onyeka Okongwu And Hawks Take On Celtics On March 27

Last time out on March 25, Okongwu posted 11 points and two steals in a 130-129 win over the Pistons. Okongwu is averaging 15.4 points, 7.6 rebounds, 3.2 assists, 1.1 steals and 1.1 blocks per game this season.

The Celtics rank first in the NBA in points allowed, surrendering 107.0 points per contest.

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