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Onyeka Okongwu
Atlanta Hawks

Onyeka Okongwu

Atlanta Hawks • #17 C

Onyeka Okongwu And Hawks Take On Celtics On March 27

Onyeka Okongwu and the Atlanta Hawks play the Boston Celtics on Friday, March 27. Okongwu's points prop was 12.5 as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Last time out on March 25, Okongwu posted 11 points and two steals in a 130-129 win over the Pistons. Okongwu is averaging 15.4 points, 7.6 rebounds, 3.2 assists, 1.1 steals and 1.1 blocks per game this season.

The Celtics rank first in the NBA in points allowed, surrendering 107.0 points per contest.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Onyeka Okongwu

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