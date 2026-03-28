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Olivier-Maxence Prosper
Memphis Grizzlies

Olivier-Maxence Prosper

Memphis Grizzlies • #18 PF

Olivier-Maxence Prosper And Grizzlies Face Bulls On March 28

Olivier-Maxence Prosper and the Memphis Grizzlies play the Chicago Bulls on Saturday, March 28. Prosper's points prop was 12.5 as of Saturday afternoon.

What It Means

In his last game on March 27, Prosper put up 31 points, seven rebounds and two steals in a 119-109 loss to the Rockets. Prosper is averaging 9.5 points, 3.5 rebounds, 1.0 assist, 0.7 steals and 0.2 blocks per game this season.

The Bulls are surrendering 120.9 points per game, which ranks 27th in the league.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Olivier-Maxence Prosper

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