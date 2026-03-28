Olivier-Maxence Prosper And Grizzlies Face Bulls On March 28

In his last game on March 27, Prosper put up 31 points, seven rebounds and two steals in a 119-109 loss to the Rockets. Prosper is averaging 9.5 points, 3.5 rebounds, 1.0 assist, 0.7 steals and 0.2 blocks per game this season.

The Bulls are surrendering 120.9 points per game, which ranks 27th in the league.

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