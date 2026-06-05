OG Anunoby And Knicks Take On Spurs In Game 2

Anunoby put up 17 points in his last appearance, a 105-95 win over the Spurs on June 3. Anunoby averaged 16.7 points, 5.2 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 1.6 steals and 0.7 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Spurs rank eighth in the league in points allowed, conceding 111.5 points per game.

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