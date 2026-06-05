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OG Anunoby
New York Knicks

OG Anunoby

New York Knicks • #8 SF

OG Anunoby And Knicks Take On Spurs In Game 2

OG Anunoby and the New York Knicks play the San Antonio Spurs Game 2 of the NBA Finals on Friday, June 5. Anunoby's points prop was 14.5 as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Anunoby put up 17 points in his last appearance, a 105-95 win over the Spurs on June 3. Anunoby averaged 16.7 points, 5.2 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 1.6 steals and 0.7 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Spurs rank eighth in the league in points allowed, conceding 111.5 points per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
OG Anunoby

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