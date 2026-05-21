OG Anunoby And Knicks Face Cavaliers In Game 2
OG Anunoby and the New York Knicks play the Cleveland Cavaliers Game 2 of the Eastern Conference finals on Thursday, May 21. Anunoby's points prop was 15.5 as of Thursday afternoon.
What It Means
Anunoby put up 13 points in his most recent game, a 115-104 win over the Cavaliers on May 19. Anunoby averaged 16.7 points, 5.2 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 1.6 steals and 0.7 blocks per game during the regular season.
Opposing teams are averaging 115.4 points per game against the Cavaliers, which ranks their defense 15th in the NBA in points allowed.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.