OG Anunoby And Knicks Take On Cavaliers In Game 1

Anunoby totaled 24 points and four steals in his last appearance, a 108-102 win over the 76ers on May 6. Anunoby averaged 16.7 points, 5.2 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 1.6 steals and 0.7 blocks per game during the regular season.

Opponents are scoring 115.4 points per contest against the Cavaliers, which ranks their defense 15th in the NBA in points allowed.

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