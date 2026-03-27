Nolan Traore And Nets Play Lakers On March 27

Traore tallied five assists in his most recent appearance, a 134-99 loss to the Trail Blazers on March 23. Traore is averaging 8.3 points, 1.7 rebounds, 3.7 assists, 0.7 steals and 0.4 blocks per game this season.

Opposing teams are scoring 115.1 points per contest against the Lakers, which ranks their defense 15th in the NBA in points allowed.

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