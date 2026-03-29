Noah Clowney And Nets Square Off Against Kings On March 29

In his last game, a 116-99 loss to the Lakers on March 27, Clowney tallied five points. Clowney is averaging 12.3 points, 4.1 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 0.7 steals and 0.7 blocks per game this season.

The Kings are allowing 121.2 points per contest, which ranks 28th in the NBA.

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