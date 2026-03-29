Noah Clowney And Nets Square Off Against Kings On March 29
Noah Clowney and the Brooklyn Nets play the Sacramento Kings on Sunday, March 29. Clowney's points prop was 9.5 as of Sunday afternoon.
What It Means
In his last game, a 116-99 loss to the Lakers on March 27, Clowney tallied five points. Clowney is averaging 12.3 points, 4.1 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 0.7 steals and 0.7 blocks per game this season.
The Kings are allowing 121.2 points per contest, which ranks 28th in the NBA.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.