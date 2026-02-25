Nique Clifford And Kings Take On Rockets On Feb. 25
Nique Clifford and the Sacramento Kings play the Houston Rockets on Wednesday, Feb. 25. Clifford's points prop was 8.5 as of Wednesday afternoon.
What It Means
Clifford tallied 12 points, six rebounds, five assists and six steals in his last action, a 123-114 win over the Grizzlies on Feb. 23. Clifford is averaging 6.7 points, 3.2 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.
Opposing teams are averaging 109.4 points per contest against the Rockets, which ranks their defense third in the NBA in points allowed.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.