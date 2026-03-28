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Nique Clifford
Sacramento Kings

Nique Clifford

Sacramento Kings • #5 SG

Nique Clifford And Kings Square Off Against Hawks On March 28

Nique Clifford and the Sacramento Kings play the Atlanta Hawks on Saturday, March 28. Clifford's points prop was 10.5 as of Saturday afternoon.

What It Means

Last time out on March 22, Clifford put up seven points and four assists in a 126-122 win over the Nets. Clifford is averaging 7.7 points, 3.6 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

The Hawks rank 17th in the league in points allowed, giving up 116.5 points per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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