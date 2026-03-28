Nique Clifford And Kings Square Off Against Hawks On March 28

Last time out on March 22, Clifford put up seven points and four assists in a 126-122 win over the Nets. Clifford is averaging 7.7 points, 3.6 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

The Hawks rank 17th in the league in points allowed, giving up 116.5 points per game.

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