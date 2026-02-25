FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Nikola Vucevic
Boston Celtics

Nikola Vucevic

Boston Celtics • #4 FC

Nikola Vucevic And Celtics Play Nuggets On Feb. 25

Nikola Vucevic and the Boston Celtics play the Denver Nuggets on Wednesday, Feb. 25. Vucevic's points prop was 12.5 as of Wednesday evening.

What It Means

In his last game on Feb. 24, Vucevic put up eight points in a 97-81 win over the Suns. Vucevic leads his squad in rebounding (8.8 per game), and averages 16.2 points and 3.5 assists. At the other end, he delivers 0.7 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.

Opposing teams are scoring 116.3 points per game against the Nuggets, which ranks their defense 19th in the league in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Nikola Vucevic

