Nikola Vucevic And Celtics Take On Nets On Feb. 27

Nikola Vucevic and the Boston Celtics play the Brooklyn Nets on Friday, Feb. 27. Vucevic's points prop was 12.5 as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

In his last game on Feb. 25, Vucevic posted two points and eight rebounds in a 103-84 loss to the Nuggets. Vucevic paces his team in rebounding (8.8 per game), and averages 16.0 points and 3.5 assists. At the other end, he puts up 0.7 steals and 0.7 blocks.

The Nets are allowing 115 points per contest, which ranks 14th in the league.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

