Nikola Jokic And Nuggets Play Timberwolves In Game 5

In his last game on April 25, Jokic put up 24 points, 15 rebounds, nine assists and three steals in a 112-96 loss to the Timberwolves. Jokic averaged 27.7 points, 12.9 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 1.4 steals and 0.8 blocks per game during the regular season.

Opponents are scoring 114.6 points per game against the Timberwolves, which ranks their defense 11th in the league in points allowed.

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