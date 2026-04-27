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Nikola Jokic
Denver Nuggets

Nikola Jokic

Denver Nuggets • #15 C

Nikola Jokic And Nuggets Play Timberwolves In Game 5

Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets play the Minnesota Timberwolves Game 5 of the opening round of the NBA playoffs on Monday, April 27. Jokic's points prop was 30.5 as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

In his last game on April 25, Jokic put up 24 points, 15 rebounds, nine assists and three steals in a 112-96 loss to the Timberwolves. Jokic averaged 27.7 points, 12.9 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 1.4 steals and 0.8 blocks per game during the regular season.

Opponents are scoring 114.6 points per game against the Timberwolves, which ranks their defense 11th in the league in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Nikola Jokic

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