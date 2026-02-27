FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Nikola Jokic
Denver Nuggets

Nikola Jokic

Denver Nuggets • #15 C

Nikola Jokic And Nuggets Face Thunder On Feb. 27

Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets play the Oklahoma City Thunder on Friday, Feb. 27. Jokic's points prop was 27.5 as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

In his most recent game, a 103-84 win over the Celtics on Feb. 25, Jokic totaled 30 points, 12 rebounds and six assists. Jokic leads his team in points (28.8 per game), boards (12.5) and assists (10.4). Defensively, he delivers 1.4 steals and 0.8 blocks.

Opposing teams are scoring 108.0 points per game against the Thunder, which ranks their defense second in the NBA in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Nikola Jokic

