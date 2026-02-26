FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Nickeil Alexander-Walker
Atlanta Hawks

Nickeil Alexander-Walker

Atlanta Hawks • #7 SG

Nickeil Alexander-Walker And Hawks Square Off Against Wizards On Feb. 26

Nickeil Alexander-Walker and the Atlanta Hawks play the Washington Wizards on Thursday, Feb. 26. Alexander-Walker's points prop was 19.5 as of Thursday afternoon.

What It Means

Alexander-Walker put up 16 points, five assists and two steals in his last action, a 119-98 win over the Wizards on Feb. 24. Alexander-Walker is averaging 19.8 points, 3.6 rebounds, 3.8 assists, 1.2 steals and 0.6 blocks per game this season.

Opponents are averaging 122.8 points per contest against the Wizards, which ranks their defense 29th in the NBA in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Nickeil Alexander-Walker

