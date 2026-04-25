Nickeil Alexander-Walker And Hawks Face Knicks In Game 4
Nickeil Alexander-Walker and the Atlanta Hawks play the New York Knicks Game 4 of the opening round of the NBA playoffs on Saturday, April 25. Alexander-Walker's points prop was 18.5 as of Saturday afternoon.
What It Means
In his last action, a 109-108 win over the Knicks on April 23, Alexander-Walker put up 14 points. Alexander-Walker averaged 20.8 points, 3.4 rebounds, 3.7 assists, 1.3 steals and 0.5 blocks per game during the regular season.
The Knicks rank fifth in the NBA in points allowed, giving up 110.1 points per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.