Nick Richards And Bulls Square Off Against Spurs On March 30
Nick Richards and the Chicago Bulls play the San Antonio Spurs on Monday, March 30. Richards' points prop was 8.5 as of Monday afternoon.
What It Means
In his last action, a 157-137 loss to the 76ers on March 25, Richards put up two points. Richards is averaging 5.9 points, 5.2 rebounds, 0.3 assists, 0.2 steals and 0.7 blocks per game this season.
The Spurs rank seventh in the league in points allowed, giving up 111.2 points per contest.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.