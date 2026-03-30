Nick Richards And Bulls Square Off Against Spurs On March 30

In his last action, a 157-137 loss to the 76ers on March 25, Richards put up two points. Richards is averaging 5.9 points, 5.2 rebounds, 0.3 assists, 0.2 steals and 0.7 blocks per game this season.

The Spurs rank seventh in the league in points allowed, giving up 111.2 points per contest.

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