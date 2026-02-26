FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Nicolas Claxton
Brooklyn Nets

Nicolas Claxton

Brooklyn Nets • #33 PF

Nic Claxton And Nets Play Spurs On Feb. 26

Nic Claxton and the Brooklyn Nets play the San Antonio Spurs on Thursday, Feb. 26. Claxton's points prop was 11.5 as of Thursday afternoon.

What It Means

In his last game on Feb. 24, Claxton recorded 16 points, nine assists and three steals in a 123-114 loss to the Mavericks. Claxton paces his squad in both rebounds (7.3 per game) and assists (4.1), and averages 12.6 points. Defensively, he puts up 0.8 steals and 1.2 blocks.

Opponents are averaging 111.8 points per game against the Spurs, which ranks their defense seventh in the league in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Nicolas Claxton

