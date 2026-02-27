FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Nic Claxton And Nets Square Off Against Celtics On Feb. 27

Nic Claxton and the Brooklyn Nets play the Boston Celtics on Friday, Feb. 27. Claxton's points prop was 10.5 as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Claxton had 12 points and seven rebounds in his most recent appearance, a 126-110 loss to the Spurs on Feb. 26. Claxton is tops on his team in both rebounds (7.2 per game) and assists (4.1), and averages 12.6 points. At the other end, he puts up 0.8 steals and 1.2 blocked shots.

Opposing teams are averaging 107.5 points per contest against the Celtics, which ranks their defense as the best in the league in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

