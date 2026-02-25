FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Neemias Queta
Boston Celtics

Neemias Queta

Boston Celtics • #88 C

Neemias Queta And Celtics Square Off Against Nuggets On Feb. 25

Neemias Queta and the Boston Celtics play the Denver Nuggets on Wednesday, Feb. 25. Queta's points prop was 9.5 as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

Queta tallied 14 points, 13 rebounds and two blocks in his most recent action, a 97-81 win over the Suns on Feb. 24. Queta is averaging 9.8 points, 8.4 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 0.9 steals and 1.3 blocks per game this season.

The Nuggets rank 19th in the NBA in points allowed, giving up 116.3 points per contest.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Neemias Queta

