Neemias Queta And Celtics Square Off Against 76ers In Game 7
Neemias Queta and the Boston Celtics play the Philadelphia 76ers Game 7 of the opening round of the NBA playoffs on Saturday, May 2. Queta's points prop was 7.5 as of Saturday evening.
What It Means
In his last game, a 106-93 loss to the 76ers on April 30, Queta put up four points, 11 rebounds and two blocks. Queta averaged 10.2 points, 8.4 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 0.8 steals and 1.3 blocks per game during the regular season.
The 76ers are allowing 116.1 points per game, which ranks 19th in the NBA.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.