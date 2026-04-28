Neemias Queta And Celtics Play 76ers In Game 5

In his last game on April 26, Queta posted nine points and eight rebounds in a 128-96 win over the 76ers. Queta averaged 10.2 points, 8.4 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 0.8 steals and 1.3 blocks per game during the regular season.

Opposing teams are averaging 116.1 points per game against the 76ers, which ranks their defense 19th in the NBA in points allowed.

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