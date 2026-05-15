Naz Reid And Timberwolves Face Spurs In Game 6

In his last action, a 126-97 loss to the Spurs on May 12, Reid totaled 12 points. Reid averaged 13.6 points, 6.2 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 1.0 steal and 1.0 block per game during the regular season.

The Spurs are surrendering 111.5 points per contest, which ranks eighth in the league.

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