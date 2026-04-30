Naz Reid And Timberwolves Play Nuggets In Game 6

Last time out on April 27, Reid posted 12 points and eight rebounds in a 125-113 loss to the Nuggets. Reid averaged 13.6 points, 6.2 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 1.0 steal and 1.0 block per game during the regular season.

The Nuggets rank 21st in the league in points allowed, surrendering 116.9 points per game.

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