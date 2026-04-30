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Naz Reid
Minnesota Timberwolves

Naz Reid

Minnesota Timberwolves • #11 C

Naz Reid And Timberwolves Play Nuggets In Game 6

Naz Reid and the Minnesota Timberwolves play the Denver Nuggets Game 6 of the opening round of the NBA playoffs on Thursday, April 30. Reid's points prop was 12.5 as of Thursday afternoon.

What It Means

Last time out on April 27, Reid posted 12 points and eight rebounds in a 125-113 loss to the Nuggets. Reid averaged 13.6 points, 6.2 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 1.0 steal and 1.0 block per game during the regular season.

The Nuggets rank 21st in the league in points allowed, surrendering 116.9 points per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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