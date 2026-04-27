Naz Reid And Timberwolves Take On Nuggets In Game 5

In his last game on April 25, Reid recorded 17 points and nine rebounds in a 112-96 win over the Nuggets. Reid averaged 13.6 points, 6.2 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 1.0 steal and 1.0 block per game during the regular season.

Opponents are averaging 116.9 points per contest against the Nuggets, which ranks their defense 21st in the league in points allowed.

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