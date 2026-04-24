Naz Reid And Timberwolves Play Nuggets In Game 3

Reid tallied 11 points and nine rebounds in his last game, a 119-114 win over the Nuggets on April 20. Reid averaged 13.6 points, 6.2 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 1.0 steal and 1.0 block per game during the regular season.

The Nuggets are giving up 116.9 points per contest, which ranks 21st in the NBA.

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