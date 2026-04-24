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Naz Reid
Minnesota Timberwolves

Naz Reid

Minnesota Timberwolves • #11 C

Naz Reid And Timberwolves Play Nuggets In Game 3

Naz Reid and the Minnesota Timberwolves play the Denver Nuggets Game 3 of the opening round of the NBA playoffs on Thursday, April 23. Reid's points prop was 11.5 as of Thursday evening.

What It Means

Reid tallied 11 points and nine rebounds in his last game, a 119-114 win over the Nuggets on April 20. Reid averaged 13.6 points, 6.2 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 1.0 steal and 1.0 block per game during the regular season.

The Nuggets are giving up 116.9 points per contest, which ranks 21st in the NBA.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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