Naji Marshall And Mavericks Take On Trail Blazers On March 27

In his last game on March 25, Marshall posted 22 points in a 142-135 loss to the Nuggets. Marshall is averaging 15.4 points, 4.8 rebounds, 3.3 assists, 1.0 steal and 0.1 blocks per game this season.

The Trail Blazers rank 20th in the NBA in points allowed, giving up 116.7 points per contest.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.