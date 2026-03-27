Naji Marshall And Mavericks Take On Trail Blazers On March 27
Naji Marshall and the Dallas Mavericks play the Portland Trail Blazers on Friday, March 27. Marshall's points prop was 17.5 as of Friday afternoon.
What It Means
In his last game on March 25, Marshall posted 22 points in a 142-135 loss to the Nuggets. Marshall is averaging 15.4 points, 4.8 rebounds, 3.3 assists, 1.0 steal and 0.1 blocks per game this season.
The Trail Blazers rank 20th in the NBA in points allowed, giving up 116.7 points per contest.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.