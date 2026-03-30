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Naji Marshall
Dallas Mavericks

Naji Marshall

Dallas Mavericks • #13 SF

Naji Marshall And Mavericks Play Timberwolves On March 30

Naji Marshall and the Dallas Mavericks play the Minnesota Timberwolves on Monday, March 30. Marshall's points prop was 16.5 as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

In his most recent appearance, a 100-93 win over the Trail Blazers on March 27, Marshall had 19 points and five steals. Marshall is averaging 15.5 points, 4.7 rebounds, 3.3 assists, 1.1 steals and 0.1 blocks per game this season.

The Timberwolves rank 11th in the NBA in points allowed, conceding 114.4 points per contest.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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