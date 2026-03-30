Naji Marshall And Mavericks Play Timberwolves On March 30

In his most recent appearance, a 100-93 win over the Trail Blazers on March 27, Marshall had 19 points and five steals. Marshall is averaging 15.5 points, 4.7 rebounds, 3.3 assists, 1.1 steals and 0.1 blocks per game this season.

The Timberwolves rank 11th in the NBA in points allowed, conceding 114.4 points per contest.

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