Myles Turner And Bucks Square Off Against Spurs On March 28

Last time out on March 23, Turner recorded seven points in a 129-96 loss to the Clippers. Turner is averaging 11.9 points, 5.3 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 0.7 steals and 1.5 blocks per game this season.

The Spurs are giving up 111.5 points per game, which ranks seventh in the NBA.

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