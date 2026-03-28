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Myles Turner
Milwaukee Bucks

Myles Turner

Milwaukee Bucks • #3 FC

Myles Turner And Bucks Square Off Against Spurs On March 28

Myles Turner and the Milwaukee Bucks play the San Antonio Spurs on Saturday, March 28. Turner's points prop was 9.5 as of Saturday morning.

What It Means

Last time out on March 23, Turner recorded seven points in a 129-96 loss to the Clippers. Turner is averaging 11.9 points, 5.3 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 0.7 steals and 1.5 blocks per game this season.

The Spurs are giving up 111.5 points per game, which ranks seventh in the NBA.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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