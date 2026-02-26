FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore March Madness

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Moussa Diabate
Charlotte Hornets

Moussa Diabate

Charlotte Hornets • #14 PF

Moussa Diabate And Hornets Take On Pacers On Feb. 26

Moussa Diabate and the Charlotte Hornets play the Indiana Pacers on Thursday, Feb. 26. Diabate's points prop was 8.5 as of Thursday afternoon.

What It Means

In his most recent game, a 131-99 win over the Bulls on Feb. 24, Diabate tallied nine points, seven rebounds, five assists, three steals and three blocks. Diabate is tops on his squad in rebounding (8.6 per game), and averages 8.2 points and 1.6 assists. Defensively, he delivers 0.7 steals and 1.0 blocks.

The Pacers are giving up 119.2 points per game, which ranks 25th in the NBA.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Moussa Diabate

NBARecent NBA News

View All NBA News

Charlotte HornetsRecent Charlotte Hornets Player News

View All Charlotte Hornets Player News