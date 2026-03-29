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Moussa Diabate
Charlotte Hornets

Moussa Diabate

Charlotte Hornets • #14 PF

Moussa Diabate And Hornets Play Celtics On March 29

Moussa Diabate and the Charlotte Hornets play the Boston Celtics on Sunday, March 29. Diabate's points prop was 7.5 as of Sunday afternoon.

What It Means

In his last action, a 118-114 loss to the 76ers on March 28, Diabate totaled 10 points and 11 rebounds. Diabate leads his team in rebounding (8.8 per game), and averages 8.1 points and 1.9 assists. At the other end, he delivers 0.8 steals and 1.0 blocked shots.

The Celtics rank first in the NBA in points allowed, conceding 106.9 points per contest.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Moussa Diabate

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