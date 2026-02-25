FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Moses Moody
Golden State Warriors

Moses Moody

Golden State Warriors • #4 SG

Moses Moody And Warriors Face Grizzlies On Feb. 25

Moses Moody and the Golden State Warriors play the Memphis Grizzlies on Wednesday, Feb. 25. Moody's points prop was 18.5 as of Wednesday evening.

What It Means

Moody had 24 points in his last game, a 113-109 loss to the Pelicans on Feb. 24. Moody is averaging 11.9 points, 3.4 rebounds, 1.6 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.6 blocks per game this season.

The Grizzlies are surrendering 117.8 points per game, which ranks 22nd in the NBA.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Moses Moody

