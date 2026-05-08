Mitchell Robinson And Knicks Square Off Against 76ers In Game 3
Mitchell Robinson and the New York Knicks play the Philadelphia 76ers Game 3 of the second round of the NBA playoffs on Friday, May 8. Robinson's points prop was 4.5 as of Friday afternoon.
What It Means
Robinson had two points in his last action, a 137-98 win over the 76ers on May 4. Robinson averaged 5.7 points, 8.8 rebounds, 0.9 assists, 0.9 steals and 1.2 blocks per game during the regular season.
The 76ers are allowing 116.1 points per game, which ranks 19th in the NBA.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.