Mitchell Robinson And Knicks Square Off Against 76ers In Game 3

Robinson had two points in his last action, a 137-98 win over the 76ers on May 4. Robinson averaged 5.7 points, 8.8 rebounds, 0.9 assists, 0.9 steals and 1.2 blocks per game during the regular season.

The 76ers are allowing 116.1 points per game, which ranks 19th in the NBA.

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