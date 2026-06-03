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Miles McBride
New York Knicks

Miles McBride

New York Knicks • #2 PG

Miles McBride And Knicks Square Off Against Spurs In Game 1

Miles McBride and the New York Knicks play the San Antonio Spurs Game 1 of the NBA Finals on Wednesday, June 3. McBride's points prop was 5.5 as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

Last time out on May 25, McBride put up 11 points and three steals in a 130-93 win over the Cavaliers. McBride averaged 12.0 points, 2.4 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.2 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Spurs are giving up 111.5 points per game, which ranks eighth in the NBA.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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