Miles McBride And Knicks Square Off Against Spurs In Game 1

Last time out on May 25, McBride put up 11 points and three steals in a 130-93 win over the Cavaliers. McBride averaged 12.0 points, 2.4 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.2 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Spurs are giving up 111.5 points per game, which ranks eighth in the NBA.

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