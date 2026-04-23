Miles McBride And Knicks Square Off Against Hawks In Game 3

Last time out on April 20, McBride put up in a 107-106 loss to the Hawks. McBride averaged 12.0 points, 2.4 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.2 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Hawks are surrendering 116.0 points per contest, which ranks 18th in the NBA.

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