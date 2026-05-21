Miles McBride And Knicks Face Cavaliers In Game 2
Miles McBride and the New York Knicks play the Cleveland Cavaliers Game 2 of the Eastern Conference finals on Thursday, May 21. McBride's points prop was 5.5 as of Thursday afternoon.
What It Means
McBride totaled in his most recent game, a 115-104 win over the Cavaliers on May 19. McBride averaged 12.0 points, 2.4 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.2 blocks per game during the regular season.
The Cavaliers are surrendering 115.4 points per game, which ranks 15th in the NBA.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.