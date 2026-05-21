Miles McBride And Knicks Face Cavaliers In Game 2

McBride totaled in his most recent game, a 115-104 win over the Cavaliers on May 19. McBride averaged 12.0 points, 2.4 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.2 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Cavaliers are surrendering 115.4 points per game, which ranks 15th in the NBA.

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