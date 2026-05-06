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Miles McBride
New York Knicks

Miles McBride

New York Knicks • #2 PG

Miles McBride And Knicks Face 76ers In Game 2

Miles McBride and the New York Knicks play the Philadelphia 76ers Game 2 of the second round of the NBA playoffs on Wednesday, May 6. McBride's points prop was 7.5 as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

Last time out on May 4, McBride recorded eight points in a 137-98 win over the 76ers. McBride averaged 12.0 points, 2.4 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.2 blocks per game during the regular season.

The 76ers rank 19th in the NBA in points allowed, surrendering 116.1 points per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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